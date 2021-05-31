In a “Peanuts” comic strip, Charlie Brown loved going to kindergarten because he was fond of a kindergarten teacher who favored him. But later when he found out that the teacher earned a salary, Charlie had an emotional breakdown. He thought the teacher’s love for him was based only on money. He wondered: “If there is no money in what she does, will she still love me?”

In modern society, everything is exchanged for what it is worth. Although love involves relationships on a higher level and is not necessarily to be measured by money, in many other situations love can be built on money. Sometimes as long as there is a lot of money, there can be love. Charlie, having no experience in life, did not understand how things work in life.

In terms of education, many studies have shown that parents’ background and social class determine how their children fare academically. The richer and the more knowledgeable the parents, the better their children do at school. On the contrary, grassroots families have higher chances of suffering from inter-generational poverty. These situations are more common when the gap between the rich and the poor widens and the system gets more unfair.

Recently, China has been behaving like Charlie Brown. It has decided to prohibit educational institutions from making big money, saying that a sector with conscience must not be allowed to turn into a profit-seeking industry. The authorities plan to impose restrictions on tutorial school fees and ban profit-making operations in education. It is believed that tutorial classes on holidays will be banned and educational institutions will not be allowed to be listed publicly. When the news emerged, education stocks in mainland China fell across the board. Rumor has it that the online tutoring company GSX Techedu will lay off 30 percent of its employees and that ByteDance will restructure its education business. It is estimated that ByteDance will cut more than 100,000 jobs this summer.

Charlie wanted his teacher to love him unconditionally. His idea was pure and sweet, whereas the content of China’s new policy on education is money-centered, although on the surface it is about easing students’ burden. Many mainland netizens have posted messages jeering at the policy and questioning whether the government knows that the private education has managed to flourish because the quality of conventional school education is too bad and teachers are not up to scratch. Under a rigid system where examinations determine the fate of students, parents cannot but send their children to tutorial schools to complement school classes, hoping they can make progress and be spared the fate of poverty.

In the “Peanuts” comic strip, Charlie’s teacher eventually admitted to him that she did earn a salary. She also explained that teachers needed money to make a living but that did not mean their love for their pupils was fake. Charlie kind of accepted her explanation. But in reality, how does one explain to children in China why their teachers earn peanuts and the teaching quality is bad?

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play