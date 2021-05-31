US Trade Representative Katherine Chi Tai had a video conference with Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Liu He all of a sudden, who is responsible for Sino-US trade negotiation, on Thursday (May 27), exactly one year after the US announced revoking Hong Kong’s special status for the autonomy of the city was not maintained anymore. Not only has it been the first dialogue between high-ranking trade officials of the two countries since Biden assumed office, but also the first contact between the high echelon functionaries of the two countries since Yang Jiechi lectured Antony Blinken for 17 minutes in Alaska. What contributes to this conversation?

The Ministry of Commerce of the PRC declared both parties had had a sincere, pragmatic and constructive exchange of opinions, agreeing on continuing with communication. The statement from the US Trade Representative’s Office pointed out that the two officers discussed the importance of US-China trade relations, describing the talk as sincere, and that Tai mentioned what the US was concerned about. Before that, Beijing had emphasized time and again that the US had to quash the tariff barriers first.

Biden follows Trump’s China policy, and Tai talked to the trade officials from 14 countries in the first week after she took office, including the EU countries, Japan, France, Mexico and South Korea, not inclusive of Liu He. In fact, Tai badly needed to assess how the trade agreement between the two countries had been implemented, but since the lecture given by Yang in Alaska in the middle of March, Sino-US high echelon officials had stopped keeping in touch with one another, which made it hardly possible for Tai to talk with Liu. As early as in early May, she said, “I look forward to getting in touch with the Chinese trade representative officially so as to evaluate China’s performance, listen to China’s opinions, show US concern, and map out plans for the future.” Moreover, American corporates such as Apple Inc. and Tesla that have been sniped in China recently need Tai to come forward with help.

Besides, the US National Foreign Trade Council, set up by giant exporters, has united 30 guilds from various industries to found a reform alliance, lending an impetus for abrogation of the tariffs on goods from China. The Council is of the view that punitive tariffs fail to drive a reform in China, as well as causing damage to American corporates. Under such pressure, it was barely feasible for Tai to shun getting in touch with Chinese officials.

Nonetheless, there are way more forceful incentives for Beijing to return to the conversation. For one thing, China does suffer a great loss from the tariffs levied on its goods, and various data have shown that the domestic aggregate demand in China is weak, with the internal loop far from being able to prop up the national economy, so export is still the locomotive of its economic growth. Incidentally, the relationship between China and the EU has gone cold. All this has driven China to go back to the trade policy dialogue with the US.

For another thing, it might have something to do with Putin. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrovn had a meeting in Iceland on May 19. Having reached a consensus on arranging a summit meeting for the two chiefs of the two countries, both sides expressed satisfaction with the conversation results. Not long after, the two countries declared that Biden and Putin would meet on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, for a discussion about the bilateral relationship, the issue of strategic stability, cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic and solutions to regional clashes. If US-Russia relations are stabilized, China’ s strategy to confine the US by allying with Russia will fall apart. Strangely enough, Yang, who attended the 16th round of Sino-Russia strategic security consultation five days later, was not granted an interview with Putin, but just a session over the phone.

As the relationships among China, the US and Russia are tricky, Beijing has to have plan B ready lest the US might make up with Russia, which is the reason why it is eager to get back to the dialogue with the US. If it is not the case, Beijing will be unable to justify why it accepted “that way to deal with the Chinese people” just two months after telling Blinken “the US is not eligible to occupy a commanding position when talking to China”!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

