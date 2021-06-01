A profusion of comrades and people who uphold justice behind the walls are being imprisoned before trial. Not convicted of any offence yet, they are suffering from such unceasing incarcerations, which has clearly shown how unjust and brazen the regime is. The defendants among them charged with subverting state power by taking part in the primaries have been deprived of freedom for three months groundlessly, and will come up for trial again today. I hope all of you will be safe and sound, and the forces outside the walls can support you to persevere on.

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai penned a letter to a DES candidate. She also encouraged fellow travelers and herself via the letter: “when life is deprived of colors, close your eyes and feel it; a desperate person can at least see black, white and grey”.

A reply to a letter from a student girl living in Tin Wan

Hello! Congratulations on your completion of DSE!

I have been fit and fine recently. Since I was convicted, I have been working daily, which has been tiring me in such hot weather. I do drink a lot of water every day as everyone has told me to. I am behaving well, am I not?

Thank you for the support from you and your family members. However, it’s a pity that my career as a councilor is about to come to an end. If you don’t mind, I’m more than happy to be a friend of yours. (I have considered all of you to be my friends for a long time, though.)

I’m looking forward to receiving your letters. What about if you share with me your contact info? (You can send me watercolor paintings.)

We’re living a world of different colors, but it does not necessarily mean that our lives are colorful. Remember: when life is deprived of colors, close your eyes and feel it rather than be afraid; a desperate person can at least see black, white and grey. “Don’t get dejected” is not a slogan, but rather an ideal one has to spare no effort to act out.

My dear, please take good care of Tin Wan for me in the days to come, will you?

Wait for me.

Ka Wai

May 19, 2021

