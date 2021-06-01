It seems there is no sign of stoppage of Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and her predecessor Leung Chun-ying making challenging remarks to one another through thin air. The information about Leung having expressed to Beijing his intent to run for office has also been cited in news report. Despite not being blessed by Beijing, he is not given a big no-no, which seems to show that Beijing does not, for the time being, intend to call a halt to Leung getting ready for “going ahead”. However, a source in the political circle believed Beijing has not yet had the final decision yet on who the next Chief Executive is, so different aspirants are still allowed to put on their own show. He surmised that Beijing will not start to mull it over until the election committee and LegCo election are done in September and December respectively. “Maybe the genuine successor will not come on the scene until then.”

After Beijing finishes election committee and LegCo election

The source in the political circle pointed out that ensuring the election committee and LegCo election not going wrong is Beijing’s priority for now. “They have to make sure these two elections will go well first so as to show the “perfection” of Hong Kong’s electoral system is successful”. As regards the Chief Executive election in March next year, it is believed that Beijing won’t ponder on it seriously until the two elections are finished. In reality, it is still premature to talk about possible candidates for the next Chief Executive. “Beijing will not have a decision soon.” He is also of the view that Beijing will consider other options apart from Carrie Lam and Leung. “It is hardly possible to have only two candidates. There must be more wannabes for Beijing to choose from.”

Another source from a professional sector said that when Leung was the Chief Executive in those years, it was rumored he started mapping out a plan to renew his term of office, and Beijing hinted he should stop “going ahead”. The professional noted it can be seen from it that Beijing starts laying out a plan for Chief Executive election about three or four months in advance. “So, the wannabes making challenging remarks to one another through thin air for now cannot be taken seriously. I don’t think it will proceed in dead earnest until end of this year.”

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play