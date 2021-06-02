Most of the 47 pro-democracy figures charged with conspiring to subvert state power by standing in the primary election are remanded in custody before trial. As June 4 is round the corner, the people behind the wall are keen on confiding about their sentiments.

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam is prosecuted for taking part in an unauthorized assembly on the night of June 4 last year, which was a mourning in Victoria Park for the 89 democratic movement, and she will come up for trial in mid-June. She reposted the words she wrote on June 3 last year to root for everybody and herself. In the text, she says a sea of candlelight on June 4 is to remind the world about the murderous regime still standing tall and expanding ceaselessly. “The candle is lighted for putting up a resistance… Only if crowds of people still swarm Great George Street under suppression and a ban can we tell the world that “the memory of June 4 is actually a denial of the regime led by the Chinese Communist Party.” Now that the June 4 candlelight assembly has been rejected, Ho is of the opinion that “the June 4 vigil, which has now become an unlawful assembly, is back to its original nature.”

Tam Tak-chi, aka Fast Beat, expressed his emotions via the songs named The Earth and The Great Wall in commemoration of the souls of the deceased of June 4, 1989. He said the cancellation of the candlelight vigil this year “is good news to those fond of soccer and jogging, as they will be able to regain Victoria Park”. He also reminded us sarcastically that the ones who go for a football game or running “should refrain from putting on a T-shirt with number 8, 9, 6 or 4”.

Meanwhile, readers write to Apple Daily, hoping that friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

Weather the storm together

Comrades, never forget how we started it. Hang in there! We can do it!

We have to persevere on and preserve our passion for it. Despite things being to the point of absurdity every day in Hong Kong, the place degenerating at full pelt, suppression being relentless, and the city having been deprived of press freedom, we have to remember our original intent. There is only one common objective among us: we must live longer than them, upgrade ourselves, do our best, and never give in. Hongkongers always weather the storm together with you.

Comrades, take good care of yourself. We will be in the same boat forever. Respect!

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

