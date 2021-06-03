By Fong Yuen

As the world proceeds with vaccination, the Covid-19 epidemic is effectively under control in countries like the U.S. and Europe. With this, the call for origin tracing and accountability has been on the table once more.

U.S. President Biden ordered the intelligence agency to submit a report to trace the origin of the pandemic within three months, and members from both parties in Congress have asked the government to hold the CCP accountable, demand compensation for the huge economic losses, and take the case to the international court. The British intelligence agency has also decided to cooperate with the U.S. to trace the origin of the virus.

Earlier last year, similar calls have been made in the U.S. and Europe, but the pandemic was not yet under control. Now that vaccination is underway and countries have had time to process, they are now regrouping to bring up unresolved issues and put pressure on the CCP.

In the recent World Health Assembly, the U.S., Australia, Japan, Britain, and Portugal have called for a comprehensive investigation on the origin of the virus to be led by experts. The WHO’s investigations and reports lacked transparency and failed to conduct a more in-depth assessment of the possibility of the virus being leaked from a laboratory. Under the pressure from various countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom made a revision to the conclusion that “a laboratory leak is very unlikely” to “will need to be addressed by further studies.”

Since the pandemic, the CCP’s countermeasure has been to shirk the blame, and the most ridiculous of all was to blame the U.S. soldiers for bringing the virus to Wuhan. If the virus first appeared in the U.S., then there would be a huge outbreak in the U.S. before it made its way to China. There could not have been a huge outbreak in China first, then the rest of the world. The rascal ways of these Chinese wolf warriors have exposed the CCP’s true intentions that are antagonistic to modern civilization.

Where did the virus come from? One could be a transmission from animals to humans, another could be a leak from a laboratory, and the last could be a failure in biological weapons research.

If it was an animal-to-human transmission, what is so secretive about it? If the CCP were more open to investigations by foreign experts, it could have proven its innocence. Understanding the ins and outs of the pandemic is beneficial to all countries, including China itself. Why not?

If it was a leak from a laboratory, after investigations by experts, there could be a comprehensive review of laboratory facilities, rules, and regulations, which could improve the safety of future research. Although accidents caused by misdemeanor in scientific experiments is nothing to brag about, it is never too late to learn from mistakes. It is also the strict and rigorous attitude that science reveres, one that would be appreciated and praised by other countries.

The only reason that would require extensive coverup and resistance to investigations is precisely that this came from failure biological weapons research and development. This means that the CCP is currently conducting some dirty deeds that are not in the interest of mankind, violating international conventions, and is looking to face trial by the international court. The more the CCP attempts to cover up, the more suspicious it looks, and other countries are not going to let it go easily. This burden is not going to disappear on its own with the CCP’s resistance, and it is just going to get heavier and heavier.

To decipher the origin of the pandemic is not an easy task. At the onset of the pandemic, the CCP’s Health Commission ordered laboratories and genetic testing companies to destroy virus samples. However, for a situation that grew to this scale, with the whole world cooperating to seek every proof and evidence, all efforts will only point to one result. The CCP has been resisting investigations and shirking responsibility, breaking the mutual trust with other countries while accumulating grievances. From now on, the CCP should stop boasting about the so-called “the act of a powerful country”, and please stop promoting the whatever “Chinese model”.

Today, the U.S. has basically completed diplomatic coordination with the E.U. Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and other countries. Most of the world is standing on the side of the U.S., so if the CCP does not cooperate with tracing the virus origin and accountability, the various countries will definitely refuse to cooperate with China on other major issues and even cause problems with the CCP.

The CCP cannot make the world its enemy, and it cannot stop relying on the U.S. and its allies. The CCP still has to do business with other countries, and acts “rich” to crave a sense of existence. At least for the Winter Olympics next year, the CCP still wishes to look good.

U.S. Speaker of the House of Representative Nancy Pelosi has called on other countries to refuse to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics. U.S. lawmakers and human rights organizations have also requested that Winter Olympics be held elsewhere, and called on transnational groups to stop sponsoring the events. The CCP could resist the tracing of the virus and accountability, but it could not stop the increasing negative calls around the Winter Olympics. Whether the two will eventually be bundled together, it is up to the U.S. to take the lead and the rest of the world follows to boycott the Winter Olympics as a punishment to the CCP’s resistance to the virus origin tracing.

The more the CCP makes the world its enemy, the more isolated it is, and the more it is met with challenges and misfortune. This CCP should really give this some thought.

