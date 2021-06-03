Last year, Yeung Wing-yu, former student in the Land Surveying and Geo-Informatics Faculty at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, pleaded guilty of alternate possession of articles with an intent to destroy or damage properties, and was sentenced to a prison term of three years and two months. A reader wrote her a letter, encouraging her to continue with her study to make her ideal come true after the prison term.

Yeung Wing-yu︰

After reading your petition letter in Apple Daily on Labor Day, which was presented to the judge, I was deeply touched. Before being sentenced, you said that’s the rule you had to follow and practice, hence accepting it without resentment, as well as encouraging fellow travelers to take care of themselves. Seeing that you are so young when you have to endure the helplessness in the world, I feel extraordinarily sorrowful! Is the time you were taken in custody deducted from your prison term? Are you going to be discharged in the second half of 2022? I hope you are going to be reunited with your family and friends soon!

Please continue with your study. I am thankful for the society still having young people like you who know what’s what. This is the first time I have written to a lamplighter behind bars.

Wish you good health!

13/5/2021

From a senior you have never met

Most of the 47 pro-democracy figures charged with conspiring to subvert state power by standing in the primary election are remanded in custody before trial.

After paying a visit to her boyfriend, Ventus Lau Wing-hong, in Chi Kok Reception Centre in two days ago, Emilia Wong Yue-kiu said Lau was exceedingly moved by the words “Love you all, support!” on a banner wielded by a citizen few days ago outside West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts.

Wong said Lau was grateful to the supporters attending the trial. “He said when he was leaving West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts that evening in a prison van, he saw an army of “comrades”, lights of cell phones, and the words ‘Love you all, support!’ on a banner, so thank you all.” Lau has concern for granny Wong arrested in Wan Chai on Sunday for “one-person gathering”, and is also worried about the physical conditions of the elderly “specialists in attending trial”. He hopes “everybody would take good care of themselves”.

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

---------------------------------

