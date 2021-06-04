Summer is approaching and the weather is getting hotter. Life is tough for those in jail. Some readers have written letters to jailed activists encouraging them to find a way to stay calm.

Thank you for your being selfless

Dear brothers and sisters,

I don’t know if any of you will get to read this email but I hope to be able to share with you some thoughts. I guess some of you may feel lost just like me, not knowing where to go next. First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to you. I am really, really grateful for what you have done for Hong Kong. Selfless and devoted, you did everything you could just to stand up for your belief.

Like you, I like Hong Kong very much. Born after the 1980s and growing up under the British colonial rule, I am totally disappointed by what is happening in Hong Kong today and by the government. Hongkongers used to be politically apathetic, but we know what we have lost since Occupy Central. That was why we took to the streets and resisted. Now I ask myself every day whether there is any silver lining in Hong Kong. What else will the regime do to suppress Hongkongers? Not knowing when the sword above your head will come down on you is a form of torture more horrifying than when the sword attacks you. Hongkongers are now living in white terror, worrying about being watched and being slapped with charges. To be honest, I am dejected, and so are my friends. There was a time when I adopted an ostrich policy. I buried my head in the sand hoping to feel better, or I wouldn’t have been able to survive. Sometimes I wondered what would happen if it was me who got arrested. At that time, it was probably with the support of my family and friends that I managed to have the strength to go on. Although I don’t know you in person, I hope this letter will give you some strength, albeit just a tiny bit.

“There are no heroes falling from the sky, only mortals who come forward.” For me, you are all heroes, and I believe many people in the same boat will agree.

Thank you for your courage. I hope all will go well for you in the future.

A speck of dust

Hope for improvement of prison condition

Dear all,

Do you know Wall-fare has launched a petition demanding the Correctional Services Department to improve your living condition in jail? In the space of two days, more than 100,000 people signed the petition. Many of us know your life in prison is tough, especially in this very hot weather, which can make one feel unwell, irritable and restless.

I hope your living condition will improve soon, and I hope that whilst waiting for time to pass each day, you can find peace and face everything calmly.

Mrs Lee

Click here for Chinese version

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

