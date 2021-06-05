Like that of 6.9, 7.21, 8.31 and 10.1, the meaning of 6.4 is not confined to the literal number, but about how well Hong Kong people know about history and respect humanity, as well as a struggle of memory against forgetting. Hopefully, Hongkongers on both sides of the wall can find their positions safely to inch their ways through narrow rifts to pass down the historical truth.

To the highest quality Hongkongers:

There are media outlet proprietor, specialty doctor, pilot, certified caregiver, respectable teacher, impartial reporter, social worker and the most representative councilors from the LegCo and District Council among you all who are the mainstay of the society.

I admire you for not drawing close to bigwigs for personal interests. I admire you for persevering in striving for the most fundamental dignity during the time when you no longer have to run about making ends meet. Notwithstanding being aware of a colossal corrupt apparatus in front of you, you still stand guard over Hong Kong in an egg-against-high wall manner.

I am grateful to the morally courageous people with lofty ideals in jail who love Hong Kong at the expense of their freedom. Whenever I learn that young people are deprived of freedom, separated from their family, and bid farewell to textbooks and school campus for aspiring after justice in a social movement, I feel exceptionally miserable and sick at heart, lamenting why good people are not rewarded a peaceful life.

I have had the notion of not reading newspapers and watching TV news every day lest I might suffer from depression and emotional disorder. However, when I tumbled into the idea that I have to keep abreast of what happens to comrades and development of the situation, I decided to send myself back on the roller coaster ride every day.

As everybody knows pretty well the celebrated saying “good will always prevail over evil”, it is just that some people pretend to be deaf and dumb, refusing to admit the reality for the sake of their own interests.

I’d like to root for you with a good song by the God of Song (Sam Hui Koon-kit):

Sunshine turns dejection into enthusiasm

Brightness dispels fear

Sunshine brings about picturesque scenery and strength

Warmth seeps into tides and waves; resplendence is in the sky and all over the place on earth

Sunshine turns everything hopeful

Brightness makes flowers fragrant

Sunshine induces little birds on branches to sing out how they have been faring

Which relieves my resentment, melancholy, vexation and boredom, and makes me sanguine

Heat and light have always been mindful of lighting up every heart in the world

Which spurs the globe into progressing, and keeps everyone healthy

Heat and light won’t hide themselves, but illuminate everywhere with strings of golden luster all the time

Which makes us joyful, and gets rid of depression

A resident in Tung Chung

Click here for Chinese version

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

