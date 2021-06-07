Hong Kong people’s lack of interest in vaccination is widely known. But the SAR government and some doctors and experts have no intention of finding out the underlying reasons. They only know to keep intimidating the public, saying “If Hong Kong residents do not get vaccinated, there may be no vaccines in the future even if they want to get them,” or “Since vaccines have expiration dates, many consulates are asking whether it is possible to resell, donate, or lend them.” One key opinion leader (KOL) even said, “There will be charges for the vaccine in the future.” The latest threat is that those who have not got the jab will not be allowed to enter restaurants, hospitals, schools, dorms, construction sites, libraries, museums, theaters, or performance venues. The restrictions will be revised only when 70% to 90% of all people in Hong Kong are vaccinated, i.e., when a wall of defense against the virus has been created.

Such indiscriminate use of threats is very irksome. The SAR government’s ineffective and inefficient airport screening is to blame for the fourth wave of COVID-19, which is related to imported cases. Hong Kong people have an extremely good sense of hygiene. Masks are worn universally. Hong Kong people wash their hands frequently, have sanitizers when they are out, and press the buttons in an elevator with a tissue or napkin. Hong Kong people’s cautiousness is second to none in the world. Take a look at how many people wear masks and maintain social distances properly after the opening of sports stadiums in the US and the UK, and one will know that Hong Kong people are very well self-disciplined. Hong Kong people’s own actions against the virus should be credited for preventing the fourth wave of the pandemic from resulting in a major outbreak.

So far, the vaccination rate in Hong Kong has not even reached 20 %. At its wits’ end, the SAR government has resorted to threats. But the business sector, focusing on the economic advantages of the resumption of business, has come up with creative ideas, offering an apartment in a prize draw, free airplane tickets, and free MTR tickets to those who get vaccinated (as I mentioned last Sunday). Even public sector employees are given one day’s leave to get the jab. With different tactics, the private and public sectors have joined hands to boost the inoculation rate. When it comes to Hong Kongers, only the carrot works, not the stick. The number of vaccine appointments surged after the prize draws were announced. But then a professor hurled insults at Hong Kongers in some very unhelpful way. Lam Tai-Hing, Chair Professor of the School of Public Health, the University of Hong Kong, said Hong Kong people should be ashamed of themselves for failing to contribute to herd immunity by getting vaccinated. What he meant was that it was irresponsible not to receive the shot. Lam has long championed the anti-smoking cause. So many years have passed, but what has he achieved apart from his incessant demands for tax hikes on cigarettes? Does he feel ashamed? The SAR government’s campaign for universal vaccination is ill-thought-out and poorly planned. It has failed to grasp public sentiments and published figures sooner to dispel public doubts. Despite its enormous power and ability to mobilize the business sector, the SAR government has no idea about how to promote the vaccination plan. All it can do is to blame the media for their stories. It only knows to criticize others but does not take a review of itself. The government should feel ashamed of itself.

(Zuo Ding-shan, columnist)

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

