Thrown in jail for three years by the court on the mainland, Tang Kai-yin has written a letter home again saying that he fares well, and reads every day, and telling his mother and younger brother not to worry about him. He also says he is safe and intact, and has received the money transferred to him, and reminds his family members that if they encounter any difficulties in life, they should think about a story in the Holy Bible, and shouldn’t become dejected: “If we insist on rising to challenges in life unswervingly, perseverance will bring light into our lives.”

Reading every day in jail on the mainland

Tang Kai-yin says in the letter to his mother and younger brother that his life behind bars is fine, and he reads every day. He hopes his family members will live a peaceful and satisfying life, be healthy and jovial. He also encourages his family members with the story of Elijah in the Holy Bible: “I hope you will muster up your courage, not be downhearted, and not give in easily. “If we insist on rising to challenges in life unswervingly, perseverance will bring light into our lives. Over the course of history, dark ages were all dispelled in the end.”

He kindly reminds his mother, younger brother and friends to support and encourage one another, stay full alert, and persist in their belief. Feeling bored in prison, he asks his family to mail him a copy of Catan’s rule book to beguile the tedium.

As far as the 2020 detainment of 12 Hong Kong residents caught at sea by China is concerned, 10 of them charged with illegal border crossing have been sent back to Hong Kong under escort, and Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon prosecuted for organizing others to cross the border illegally have been sentenced to jail for three and two years, respectively, and are currently serving the prison terms. Tang’s younger brother said the letter from him before this one was received three months ago, lamenting that he did not have to get to know his brother is still alive via the money transferred to him.

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play