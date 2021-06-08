The totalitarian regime deployed daunting police force to stop a sea of candlelights from appearing in Victoria Park. However, the action of Hong Kong people spoke louder than words. Where there are people, there are lights. When Victoria Park was cordoned off, Hong Kong people went back to the streets, switching on the torch on their cell phone. Lights and lamps were all over the place on both sides of the wall, and even outside Hong Kong, way more glittering than those in the past, because in dark ages, the candlelight persisting in flickering in the truth was exceptionally glaring.

A letter from a reader mentions the “tang ping lifestyle” (lying-flat lifestyle), reminding comrades “tang ping” is also a way to fight against the totalitarian regime.

To the unwavering who are forced to “tang ping” ：

While the social movement is slackening off, you are still standing up straight and tall rather than kneeling down. So, you are forced to “tang ping”. The article Tang Ping Means Justice says, “Tang ping is a move made by wise men; tang ping is the standard of judgement on everything on earth.” I can’t but leverage the “tang ping lifestyle” to fight against the totalitarian regime negatively. As there is no room for making any move temporarily, let’s lie motionless on the stony ground for a while.

Forget the course you have to wade through and stop being the bellwether to take “tang ping” as a way to fight on. It is not a bad idea at all to slack off a bit this way and take a little rest in the life-long journey. For the general public, in terms of the contribution from all of you, you are taller than the Himalayas even when you lie flat.

Remember that knowledge is power, and our souls need chicken soup. As Fung Hei-kin (a columnist of this publication) reminds us all, if one goes for the “tang ping lifestyle”, one has to avoid being sluggish in learning and suffering from depression, make this period of time as short as possible, and stand up straight and tall again when the time is right!

A contemplator

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

