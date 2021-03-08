DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 13: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks square off during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on January 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
現年31歲的比歷克格芬（Blake Griffin、左）早前被活塞買斷合約成為自由身，其經理人Sam Goldfeder周日晚向傳媒透露他已同意加盟網隊，雙方將簽下590萬美元（約4,581萬美元）的老將底薪合約，直至今季結束。
綜合外電（美國）